通貨 / MAMA
MAMA: Mama's Creations Inc
10.48 USD 0.29 (2.85%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MAMAの今日の為替レートは、2.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.10の安値と10.56の高値で取引されました。
Mama's Creations Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MAMA News
1日のレンジ
10.10 10.56
1年のレンジ
5.50 10.56
- 以前の終値
- 10.19
- 始値
- 10.19
- 買値
- 10.48
- 買値
- 10.78
- 安値
- 10.10
- 高値
- 10.56
- 出来高
- 1.028 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 28.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 63.75%
- 1年の変化
- 43.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K