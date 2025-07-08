クォートセクション
MAMA: Mama's Creations Inc

10.48 USD 0.29 (2.85%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MAMAの今日の為替レートは、2.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.10の安値と10.56の高値で取引されました。

Mama's Creations Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
10.10 10.56
1年のレンジ
5.50 10.56
以前の終値
10.19
始値
10.19
買値
10.48
買値
10.78
安値
10.10
高値
10.56
出来高
1.028 K
1日の変化
2.85%
1ヶ月の変化
28.12%
6ヶ月の変化
63.75%
1年の変化
43.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K