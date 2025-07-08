통화 / MAMA
MAMA: Mama's Creations Inc
10.70 USD 0.22 (2.10%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MAMA 환율이 오늘 2.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.53이고 고가는 10.89이었습니다.
Mama's Creations Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
MAMA News
일일 변동 비율
10.53 10.89
년간 변동
5.50 10.89
- 이전 종가
- 10.48
- 시가
- 10.53
- Bid
- 10.70
- Ask
- 11.00
- 저가
- 10.53
- 고가
- 10.89
- 볼륨
- 1.727 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.10%
- 월 변동
- 30.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 67.19%
- 년간 변동율
- 46.37%
20 9월, 토요일