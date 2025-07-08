Währungen / MAMA
MAMA: Mama's Creations Inc
10.76 USD 0.28 (2.67%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MAMA hat sich für heute um 2.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Mama's Creations Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MAMA News
Tagesspanne
10.53 10.85
Jahresspanne
5.50 10.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.48
- Eröffnung
- 10.53
- Bid
- 10.76
- Ask
- 11.06
- Tief
- 10.53
- Hoch
- 10.85
- Volumen
- 824
- Tagesänderung
- 2.67%
- Monatsänderung
- 31.54%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 68.13%
- Jahresänderung
- 47.20%
