MAMA: Mama's Creations Inc

10.76 USD 0.28 (2.67%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MAMA hat sich für heute um 2.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.85 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Mama's Creations Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
10.53 10.85
Jahresspanne
5.50 10.85
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
10.48
Eröffnung
10.53
Bid
10.76
Ask
11.06
Tief
10.53
Hoch
10.85
Volumen
824
Tagesänderung
2.67%
Monatsänderung
31.54%
6-Monatsänderung
68.13%
Jahresänderung
47.20%
