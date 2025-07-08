QuotesSections
Currencies / MAMA
MAMA: Mama's Creations Inc

9.94 USD 0.20 (2.05%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MAMA exchange rate has changed by 2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.61 and at a high of 9.96.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
9.61 9.96
Year Range
5.50 9.97
Previous Close
9.74
Open
9.77
Bid
9.94
Ask
10.24
Low
9.61
High
9.96
Volume
498
Daily Change
2.05%
Month Change
21.52%
6 Months Change
55.31%
Year Change
35.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%