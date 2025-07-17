通貨 / LGND
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LGND: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
169.83 USD 4.42 (2.67%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LGNDの今日の為替レートは、2.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり165.13の安値と170.78の高値で取引されました。
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGND News
- リガンド・ファーマシューティカルズの株価、52週高値の169.72ドルを記録
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $169.72
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Orchestra BioMed stock
- Oppenheimer raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $190 on lower WACC
- Benchmark raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $175 on strong earnings
- Oppenheimer initiates Pelthos Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 161.93 USD
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $206 from $157 at H.C. Wainwright
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $157.54
- Orchestra BioMed stock rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BTIG
- Ligand Q1 2025 slides: Revenue surges 46%, strategic Pelthos merger announced
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals completes $460 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals prices $400 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals plans $400 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $185 from $155 at RBC Capital
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $167 by Oppenheimer on strong royalty growth
- Ligand (LGND) Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Ligand Q2 2025 presentation: 57% royalty growth drives raised guidance
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 143.31 USD
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Caterpillar, Palantir And Black Hat Week
- Orchestra BioMed secures $70 million from Ligand and Medtronic
- Oppenheimer raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $162 on royalty growth
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Ligand Pharma stock at $143 price target
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Earns 84 RS Rating
1日のレンジ
165.13 170.78
1年のレンジ
93.58 170.78
- 以前の終値
- 165.41
- 始値
- 165.53
- 買値
- 169.83
- 買値
- 170.13
- 安値
- 165.13
- 高値
- 170.78
- 出来高
- 682
- 1日の変化
- 2.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 62.95%
- 1年の変化
- 71.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K