通貨 / LGND
LGND: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

169.83 USD 4.42 (2.67%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LGNDの今日の為替レートは、2.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり165.13の安値と170.78の高値で取引されました。

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LGND News

1日のレンジ
165.13 170.78
1年のレンジ
93.58 170.78
以前の終値
165.41
始値
165.53
買値
169.83
買値
170.13
安値
165.13
高値
170.78
出来高
682
1日の変化
2.67%
1ヶ月の変化
5.02%
6ヶ月の変化
62.95%
1年の変化
71.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K