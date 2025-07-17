CotationsSections
LGND: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

166.51 USD 3.32 (1.95%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LGND a changé de -1.95% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 165.45 et à un maximum de 170.26.

Suivez la dynamique Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
165.45 170.26
Range Annuel
93.58 170.78
Clôture Précédente
169.83
Ouverture
170.26
Bid
166.51
Ask
166.81
Plus Bas
165.45
Plus Haut
170.26
Volume
1.331 K
Changement quotidien
-1.95%
Changement Mensuel
2.97%
Changement à 6 Mois
59.77%
Changement Annuel
68.62%
