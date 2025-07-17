Devises / LGND
LGND: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
166.51 USD 3.32 (1.95%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LGND a changé de -1.95% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 165.45 et à un maximum de 170.26.
Suivez la dynamique Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
165.45 170.26
Range Annuel
93.58 170.78
- Clôture Précédente
- 169.83
- Ouverture
- 170.26
- Bid
- 166.51
- Ask
- 166.81
- Plus Bas
- 165.45
- Plus Haut
- 170.26
- Volume
- 1.331 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.95%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.97%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 59.77%
- Changement Annuel
- 68.62%
