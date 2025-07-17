Valute / LGND
LGND: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
166.51 USD 3.32 (1.95%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LGND ha avuto una variazione del -1.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 165.45 e ad un massimo di 170.26.
Segui le dinamiche di Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
165.45 170.26
Intervallo Annuale
93.58 170.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 169.83
- Apertura
- 170.26
- Bid
- 166.51
- Ask
- 166.81
- Minimo
- 165.45
- Massimo
- 170.26
- Volume
- 1.331 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 68.62%
20 settembre, sabato