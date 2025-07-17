통화 / LGND
LGND: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
166.51 USD 3.32 (1.95%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LGND 환율이 오늘 -1.95%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 165.45이고 고가는 170.26이었습니다.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LGND News
- 리간드 파마슈티컬스, 주당 169.72달러로 52주 최고치 기록
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $169.72
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Orchestra BioMed stock
- Oppenheimer raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $190 on lower WACC
- Benchmark raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $175 on strong earnings
- Oppenheimer initiates Pelthos Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 161.93 USD
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $206 from $157 at H.C. Wainwright
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $157.54
- Orchestra BioMed stock rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BTIG
- Ligand Q1 2025 slides: Revenue surges 46%, strategic Pelthos merger announced
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals completes $460 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals prices $400 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals plans $400 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $185 from $155 at RBC Capital
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $167 by Oppenheimer on strong royalty growth
- Ligand (LGND) Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Ligand Q2 2025 presentation: 57% royalty growth drives raised guidance
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 143.31 USD
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Caterpillar, Palantir And Black Hat Week
- Orchestra BioMed secures $70 million from Ligand and Medtronic
- Oppenheimer raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $162 on royalty growth
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Ligand Pharma stock at $143 price target
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Earns 84 RS Rating
일일 변동 비율
165.45 170.26
년간 변동
93.58 170.78
- 이전 종가
- 169.83
- 시가
- 170.26
- Bid
- 166.51
- Ask
- 166.81
- 저가
- 165.45
- 고가
- 170.26
- 볼륨
- 1.331 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.95%
- 월 변동
- 2.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 59.77%
- 년간 변동율
- 68.62%
