货币 / LGND
LGND: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
166.62 USD 0.38 (0.23%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LGND汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点163.50和高点167.47进行交易。
关注Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LGND新闻
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Orchestra BioMed stock
- Oppenheimer raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $190 on lower WACC
- Benchmark raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $175 on strong earnings
- Oppenheimer initiates Pelthos Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 161.93 USD
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $206 from $157 at H.C. Wainwright
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $157.54
- Orchestra BioMed stock rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BTIG
- Ligand Q1 2025 slides: Revenue surges 46%, strategic Pelthos merger announced
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals completes $460 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals prices $400 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals plans $400 million convertible notes offering
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $185 from $155 at RBC Capital
- Ligand Pharma stock price target raised to $167 by Oppenheimer on strong royalty growth
- Ligand (LGND) Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Ligand Q2 2025 presentation: 57% royalty growth drives raised guidance
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 143.31 USD
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Caterpillar, Palantir And Black Hat Week
- Orchestra BioMed secures $70 million from Ligand and Medtronic
- Oppenheimer raises Ligand Pharma stock price target to $162 on royalty growth
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Ligand Pharma stock at $143 price target
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Earns 84 RS Rating
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 130.0 USD
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals director Kozarich sells $116k in stock
日范围
163.50 167.47
年范围
93.58 169.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 166.24
- 开盘价
- 166.68
- 卖价
- 166.62
- 买价
- 166.92
- 最低价
- 163.50
- 最高价
- 167.47
- 交易量
- 59
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- 3.04%
- 6个月变化
- 59.87%
- 年变化
- 68.73%
