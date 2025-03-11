- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
JOUT: Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A
JOUTの今日の為替レートは、-0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.65の安値と40.85の高値で取引されました。
Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JOUT News
- ジョンソン・アウトドアズ、四半期配当金を承認
- Johnson Outdoors approves quarterly cash dividend
- Johnson Outdoors: Boy, Was I Wrong (NASDAQ:JOUT)
- Amer Sports Stock Sees Its Composite Rating Rise To 97
- Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Q3 EPS Soars
- Earnings call transcript: Johnson Outdoors Q3 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Johnson Outdoors beats Q3 expectations as fishing segment surges
- Johnson Outdoors earnings beat by $0.57, revenue topped estimates
- Johnson Outdoor (JOUT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Analysts Estimate Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Johnson Outdoors Announces Cash Dividend
- Johnson Outdoors announces $0.33 quarterly dividend for Class A shares
- Johnson Outdoors: Share Price Gains Outpace Operational Improvements (NASDAQ:JOUT)
- Johnson Outdoors Stock: Already Priced For A Recession (NASDAQ:JOUT)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 20
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- Johnson Outdoors Stock: Valuation Appeal Outweighs Increased Downside Risks (NASDAQ:JOUT)
- Johnson Outdoors: Undervalued But Facing Growth And Inventory Struggles (NASDAQ:JOUT)
よくあるご質問
What is JOUT stock price today?
Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) stock is priced at 39.86 today. It trades within -0.35%, yesterday's close was 40.00, and trading volume reached 101.
Does JOUT stock pay dividends?
Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A is currently valued at 39.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.08% and USD.
How to buy JOUT stock?
You can buy Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) shares at the current price of 39.86. Orders are usually placed near 39.86 or 40.16, while 101 and -1.97% show market activity.
How to invest into JOUT stock?
Investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 21.33 - 42.80 and current price 39.86. Many compare 0.23% and 60.79% before placing orders at 39.86 or 40.16.
What are JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC (JOUT) in the past year was 42.80. Within 21.33 - 42.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.00 helps spot resistance levels.
What are JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC (JOUT) over the year was 21.33. Comparing it with the current 39.86 and 21.33 - 42.80 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did JOUT stock split?
Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.00, and 10.08% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 40.00
- 始値
- 40.66
- 買値
- 39.86
- 買値
- 40.16
- 安値
- 39.65
- 高値
- 40.85
- 出来高
- 101
- 1日の変化
- -0.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 60.79%
- 1年の変化
- 10.08%