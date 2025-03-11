JOUT: Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A
今日JOUT汇率已更改-0.35%。当日，交易品种以低点39.65和高点40.85进行交易。
关注Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JOUT新闻
- Johnson Outdoors批准季度现金股息
- Johnson Outdoors approves quarterly cash dividend
- Johnson Outdoors: Boy, Was I Wrong (NASDAQ:JOUT)
- Amer Sports Stock Sees Its Composite Rating Rise To 97
- Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Q3 EPS Soars
- Earnings call transcript: Johnson Outdoors Q3 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Johnson Outdoors beats Q3 expectations as fishing segment surges
- Johnson Outdoors earnings beat by $0.57, revenue topped estimates
- Johnson Outdoor (JOUT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Analysts Estimate Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Johnson Outdoors Announces Cash Dividend
- Johnson Outdoors announces $0.33 quarterly dividend for Class A shares
- Johnson Outdoors: Share Price Gains Outpace Operational Improvements (NASDAQ:JOUT)
- Johnson Outdoors Stock: Already Priced For A Recession (NASDAQ:JOUT)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 20
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- Johnson Outdoors Stock: Valuation Appeal Outweighs Increased Downside Risks (NASDAQ:JOUT)
- Johnson Outdoors: Undervalued But Facing Growth And Inventory Struggles (NASDAQ:JOUT)
常见问题解答
What is JOUT stock price today?
Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) stock is priced at 39.86 today. It trades within -0.35%, yesterday's close was 40.00, and trading volume reached 101.
Does JOUT stock pay dividends?
Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A is currently valued at 39.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.08% and USD.
How to buy JOUT stock?
You can buy Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) shares at the current price of 39.86. Orders are usually placed near 39.86 or 40.16, while 101 and -1.97% show market activity.
How to invest into JOUT stock?
Investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 21.33 - 42.80 and current price 39.86. Many compare 0.23% and 60.79% before placing orders at 39.86 or 40.16.
What are JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC (JOUT) in the past year was 42.80. Within 21.33 - 42.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.00 helps spot resistance levels.
What are JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC (JOUT) over the year was 21.33. Comparing it with the current 39.86 and 21.33 - 42.80 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did JOUT stock split?
Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.00, and 10.08% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 40.00
- 开盘价
- 40.66
- 卖价
- 39.86
- 买价
- 40.16
- 最低价
- 39.65
- 最高价
- 40.85
- 交易量
- 101
- 日变化
- -0.35%
- 月变化
- 0.23%
- 6个月变化
- 60.79%
- 年变化
- 10.08%