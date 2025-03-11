QuotesSections
JOUT
JOUT: Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A

39.86 USD 0.14 (0.35%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JOUT exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.65 and at a high of 40.85.

Follow Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JOUT stock price today?

Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) stock is priced at 39.86 today. It trades within -0.35%, yesterday's close was 40.00, and trading volume reached 101.

Does JOUT stock pay dividends?

Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A is currently valued at 39.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.08% and USD.

How to buy JOUT stock?

You can buy Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) shares at the current price of 39.86. Orders are usually placed near 39.86 or 40.16, while 101 and -1.97% show market activity.

How to invest into JOUT stock?

Investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 21.33 - 42.80 and current price 39.86. Many compare 0.23% and 60.79% before placing orders at 39.86 or 40.16.

What are JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC (JOUT) in the past year was 42.80. Within 21.33 - 42.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.00 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC (JOUT) over the year was 21.33. Comparing it with the current 39.86 and 21.33 - 42.80 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JOUT stock split?

Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.00, and 10.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
39.65 40.85
Year Range
21.33 42.80
Previous Close
40.00
Open
40.66
Bid
39.86
Ask
40.16
Low
39.65
High
40.85
Volume
101
Daily Change
-0.35%
Month Change
0.23%
6 Months Change
60.79%
Year Change
10.08%
