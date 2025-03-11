KurseKategorien
Währungen / JOUT
Zurück zum Aktien

JOUT: Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A

39.86 USD 0.14 (0.35%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von JOUT hat sich für heute um -0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 39.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 40.85 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JOUT News

Häufige Fragen

What is JOUT stock price today?

Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) stock is priced at 39.86 today. It trades within -0.35%, yesterday's close was 40.00, and trading volume reached 101.

Does JOUT stock pay dividends?

Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A is currently valued at 39.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.08% and USD.

How to buy JOUT stock?

You can buy Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (JOUT) shares at the current price of 39.86. Orders are usually placed near 39.86 or 40.16, while 101 and -1.97% show market activity.

How to invest into JOUT stock?

Investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 21.33 - 42.80 and current price 39.86. Many compare 0.23% and 60.79% before placing orders at 39.86 or 40.16.

What are JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC (JOUT) in the past year was 42.80. Within 21.33 - 42.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.00 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC (JOUT) over the year was 21.33. Comparing it with the current 39.86 and 21.33 - 42.80 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JOUT stock split?

Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.00, and 10.08% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
39.65 40.85
Jahresspanne
21.33 42.80
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
40.00
Eröffnung
40.66
Bid
39.86
Ask
40.16
Tief
39.65
Hoch
40.85
Volumen
101
Tagesänderung
-0.35%
Monatsänderung
0.23%
6-Monatsänderung
60.79%
Jahresänderung
10.08%
28 September, Sonntag