通貨 / JOB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
JOB: GEE Group Inc
0.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JOBの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.21の安値と0.21の高値で取引されました。
GEE Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JOB News
- UK inflation holds at 3.8%, highest among big rich economies
- Fed seen on track for rate cuts as job worries eclipse inflation fears
- US employment growth through March revised sharply lower
- Japan's service sector growth moderates in August, PMI shows
- German consumer sentiment dips in September on job loss concerns, finds GfK
- Opinion: This healthcare benefit offers a triple tax advantage — but many employees don’t use it
- US weekly jobless claims rise to highest since June
- UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%
- UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July, ONS says
- Earnings call transcript: GEE Group Q3 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- The US economy's key weak spots in five charts
- GEE Group earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fed cut seen near certain after inflation data, Bessent comments
- US Fed's Bowman: Latest jobs data stiffens support for three rate cuts in 2025
- US private payrolls increase in July
- US weekly jobless claims drop to three-month low
- Trump says Fed's Powell will be out in 8 months, calls him a 'numbskull'
- Trump says Fed's Powell will be out in 8 months
- UK consumer sentiment suffers first big fall in nearly 3 years, Deloitte says
- Fed's rate-cut delay intact as inflation fears override Trump pressure
- UK economy shrinks again in May, raising new worries over outlook
- Tight job market forces Silicon Valley college grads to examine options
- Japan's May real wages fall the most in nearly two years
- Solid US job growth masks weakness underneath
1日のレンジ
0.21 0.21
1年のレンジ
0.17 0.51
- 以前の終値
- 0.21
- 始値
- 0.21
- 買値
- 0.21
- 買値
- 0.51
- 安値
- 0.21
- 高値
- 0.21
- 出来高
- 37
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.00%
- 1年の変化
- -19.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K