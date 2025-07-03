KurseKategorien
JOB: GEE Group Inc

0.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von JOB hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.21 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die GEE Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
0.21 0.21
Jahresspanne
0.17 0.51
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
0.21
Eröffnung
0.21
Bid
0.21
Ask
0.51
Tief
0.21
Hoch
0.21
Volumen
64
Tagesänderung
0.00%
Monatsänderung
5.00%
6-Monatsänderung
5.00%
Jahresänderung
-19.23%
