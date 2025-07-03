Währungen / JOB
JOB: GEE Group Inc
0.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von JOB hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.21 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die GEE Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
JOB News
Tagesspanne
0.21 0.21
Jahresspanne
0.17 0.51
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.21
- Eröffnung
- 0.21
- Bid
- 0.21
- Ask
- 0.51
- Tief
- 0.21
- Hoch
- 0.21
- Volumen
- 64
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.00%
- Jahresänderung
- -19.23%
