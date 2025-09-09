クォートセクション
通貨 / JD
株に戻る

JD: JD.com Inc - American Depositary Shares

35.38 USD 0.14 (0.40%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JDの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.52の安値と35.57の高値で取引されました。

JD.com Inc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JD News

1日のレンジ
34.52 35.57
1年のレンジ
29.90 47.82
以前の終値
35.24
始値
34.72
買値
35.38
買値
35.68
安値
34.52
高値
35.57
出来高
33.984 K
1日の変化
0.40%
1ヶ月の変化
15.85%
6ヶ月の変化
-14.35%
1年の変化
-11.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K