通貨 / JD
JD: JD.com Inc - American Depositary Shares
35.38 USD 0.14 (0.40%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JDの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.52の安値と35.57の高値で取引されました。
JD.com Inc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
JD News
- As China Stock Market Rallies, These ETFs Are Roaring. But Watch This Risk.
- JD vs. PDD: Which Chinese E-Commerce Stock is the Better Buy?
- BofA Securities、ナイキ株に対する「買い」評価を維持、下半期の安定化を予測
- Lilly sees obesity drug leadership beyond US as it leans on consumer-focused strategy
- Chinese Tech Stocks Rally as Beijing Tells Firms To Stop Buying Nvidia's AI Chips
- JD.com: The Value Story May Soon Turn Into A Growth Story (NASDAQ:JD)
- Is It Worth Investing in JD.com (JD) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Apple’s (AAPL) Record-Breaking iPhone 17 Pre-Orders Signal Strong Demand - TipRanks.com
- JD Rides on Strong Retail Segment Growth: Can Upside Continue Ahead?
- J セインズベリー株、アーゴス売却の可能性でJD.comと協議中
- RBCはアルゴス売却で価値を解放し、食品事業の強みに再注力すると予測
- Gene Munster Says iPhone Cycle Is Off To A 'Solid Start,' Cites Data From Chinese Retail Giant To Underscore Optimism - JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
- Explainer-What is "involution", China’s race-to-the-bottom competition trend?
- Quick Profit In Chinese Stock Market Trade Based On Personality And Portfolio
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.21%
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why JD.com, Inc. (JD) is a Trending Stock
- London stocks set for weekly gains; investors assess key economic data
- Meituan launches new AI agent to boost food delivery amid heightened competition
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
- TD Cowen upgrades Nike stock rating to Buy on margin recovery potential
- Is Alibaba's China E-Commerce Growth Durable Amid Margin Pressure?
- This name is ’a winner in athletic retail’: analyst
1日のレンジ
34.52 35.57
1年のレンジ
29.90 47.82
- 以前の終値
- 35.24
- 始値
- 34.72
- 買値
- 35.38
- 買値
- 35.68
- 安値
- 34.52
- 高値
- 35.57
- 出来高
- 33.984 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.35%
- 1年の変化
- -11.08%
