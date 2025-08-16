クォートセクション
通貨 / IYK
IYK: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

68.38 USD 0.65 (0.94%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IYKの今日の為替レートは、-0.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.33の安値と68.79の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
68.33 68.79
1年のレンジ
63.18 73.21
以前の終値
69.03
始値
68.55
買値
68.38
買値
68.68
安値
68.33
高値
68.79
出来高
601
1日の変化
-0.94%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.34%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.35%
1年の変化
-3.10%
