IYK: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF
68.38 USD 0.65 (0.94%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IYKの今日の為替レートは、-0.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.33の安値と68.79の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IYK News
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Markets Up but Defensive ETFs Are Still a Wise Choice
- ArgusがBeyond Meatを需要低迷と財務状況懸念で格下げ
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Consumer Sentiment Falls To 4-Month Low In September
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- September Effect and ETFs: What Lies Ahead for Investors?
- Consumer Sentiment Drops Amid Worsening Economic Views
- Here's Why It's Time to Revisit Consumer Staples ETFs
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- Consumer Confidence Dips Slightly In August
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Diversify With ETFs and Stay Ahead in Volatile Markets
- Curveballs: Tariffs And Shifting Cost Dynamics
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Unstapled: Size Does Not Equal Safety
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- IYK: The Resilient Appeal Of Consumer Staples With Additional Upside (NYSEARCA:IYK)
- Invest Like Warren Buffett With These ETFs
- Forecast For Jackson Hole Is Cloudy And Unpredictable
1日のレンジ
68.33 68.79
1年のレンジ
63.18 73.21
- 以前の終値
- 69.03
- 始値
- 68.55
- 買値
- 68.38
- 買値
- 68.68
- 安値
- 68.33
- 高値
- 68.79
- 出来高
- 601
- 1日の変化
- -0.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.34%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.35%
- 1年の変化
- -3.10%
