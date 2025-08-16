QuotazioniSezioni
IYK: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

68.42 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IYK ha avuto una variazione del 0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.36 e ad un massimo di 68.61.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

IYK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
68.36 68.61
Intervallo Annuale
63.18 73.21
Chiusura Precedente
68.38
Apertura
68.50
Bid
68.42
Ask
68.72
Minimo
68.36
Massimo
68.61
Volume
331
Variazione giornaliera
0.06%
Variazione Mensile
-3.28%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.29%
Variazione Annuale
-3.05%
