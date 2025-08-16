Valute / IYK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IYK: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF
68.42 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IYK ha avuto una variazione del 0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.36 e ad un massimo di 68.61.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYK News
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Markets Up but Defensive ETFs Are Still a Wise Choice
- Argus declassa Beyond Meat per debole domanda e preoccupazioni sul bilancio
- Argus downgrades Beyond Meat on weak demand and balance sheet concerns
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Consumer Sentiment Falls To 4-Month Low In September
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- September Effect and ETFs: What Lies Ahead for Investors?
- Consumer Sentiment Drops Amid Worsening Economic Views
- Here's Why It's Time to Revisit Consumer Staples ETFs
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- Consumer Confidence Dips Slightly In August
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Diversify With ETFs and Stay Ahead in Volatile Markets
- Curveballs: Tariffs And Shifting Cost Dynamics
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Unstapled: Size Does Not Equal Safety
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- IYK: The Resilient Appeal Of Consumer Staples With Additional Upside (NYSEARCA:IYK)
- Invest Like Warren Buffett With These ETFs
- Forecast For Jackson Hole Is Cloudy And Unpredictable
Intervallo Giornaliero
68.36 68.61
Intervallo Annuale
63.18 73.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.38
- Apertura
- 68.50
- Bid
- 68.42
- Ask
- 68.72
- Minimo
- 68.36
- Massimo
- 68.61
- Volume
- 331
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.05%
21 settembre, domenica