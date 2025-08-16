Currencies / IYK
IYK: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF
68.55 USD 0.15 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IYK exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.29 and at a high of 68.76.
Follow iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
68.29 68.76
Year Range
63.18 73.21
- Previous Close
- 68.70
- Open
- 68.33
- Bid
- 68.55
- Ask
- 68.85
- Low
- 68.29
- High
- 68.76
- Volume
- 373
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- -3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.11%
- Year Change
- -2.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev