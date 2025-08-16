QuotesSections
IYK: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

68.55 USD 0.15 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IYK exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.29 and at a high of 68.76.

Follow iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
68.29 68.76
Year Range
63.18 73.21
Previous Close
68.70
Open
68.33
Bid
68.55
Ask
68.85
Low
68.29
High
68.76
Volume
373
Daily Change
-0.22%
Month Change
-3.10%
6 Months Change
-4.11%
Year Change
-2.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev