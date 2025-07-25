通貨 / IVE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IVE: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
204.18 USD 0.64 (0.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IVEの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり203.50の安値と204.74の高値で取引されました。
iShares S&P 500 Value ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVE News
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Markets Up but Defensive ETFs Are Still a Wise Choice
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- SPMO: Detailed Review Of Invesco's $11.5B S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)
- Diversify With ETFs and Stay Ahead in Volatile Markets
- IVE: The Growth ETF Marketing Itself To Be A Value One (NYSEARCA:IVE)
- Should iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- The Bubble Term
- Momentum And High-Beta Equity Factors Lead Market This Year
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- A Brilliant And Simple Large-Cap Strategy Anyone Can Do
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
1日のレンジ
203.50 204.74
1年のレンジ
165.44 206.63
- 以前の終値
- 203.54
- 始値
- 203.91
- 買値
- 204.18
- 買値
- 204.48
- 安値
- 203.50
- 高値
- 204.74
- 出来高
- 1.426 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.42%
- 1年の変化
- 3.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K