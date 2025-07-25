クォートセクション
通貨 / IVE
株に戻る

IVE: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

204.18 USD 0.64 (0.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IVEの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり203.50の安値と204.74の高値で取引されました。

iShares S&P 500 Value ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IVE News

1日のレンジ
203.50 204.74
1年のレンジ
165.44 206.63
以前の終値
203.54
始値
203.91
買値
204.18
買値
204.48
安値
203.50
高値
204.74
出来高
1.426 K
1日の変化
0.31%
1ヶ月の変化
0.97%
6ヶ月の変化
7.42%
1年の変化
3.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K