QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IVE
Tornare a Azioni

IVE: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

204.65 USD 0.47 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IVE ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 203.79 e ad un massimo di 204.97.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IVE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
203.79 204.97
Intervallo Annuale
165.44 206.63
Chiusura Precedente
204.18
Apertura
204.64
Bid
204.65
Ask
204.95
Minimo
203.79
Massimo
204.97
Volume
824
Variazione giornaliera
0.23%
Variazione Mensile
1.20%
Variazione Semestrale
7.67%
Variazione Annuale
3.94%
21 settembre, domenica