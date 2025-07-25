Valute / IVE
IVE: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
204.65 USD 0.47 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IVE ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 203.79 e ad un massimo di 204.97.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IVE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
203.79 204.97
Intervallo Annuale
165.44 206.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 204.18
- Apertura
- 204.64
- Bid
- 204.65
- Ask
- 204.95
- Minimo
- 203.79
- Massimo
- 204.97
- Volume
- 824
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.94%
21 settembre, domenica