IVE: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
202.95 USD 0.89 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVE exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 202.75 and at a high of 203.65.
Follow iShares S&P 500 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IVE News
Daily Range
202.75 203.65
Year Range
165.44 206.63
- Previous Close
- 203.84
- Open
- 203.47
- Bid
- 202.95
- Ask
- 203.25
- Low
- 202.75
- High
- 203.65
- Volume
- 2.174 K
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.78%
- Year Change
- 3.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev