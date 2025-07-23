QuotesSections
IVE: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

202.95 USD 0.89 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IVE exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 202.75 and at a high of 203.65.

Follow iShares S&P 500 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
202.75 203.65
Year Range
165.44 206.63
Previous Close
203.84
Open
203.47
Bid
202.95
Ask
203.25
Low
202.75
High
203.65
Volume
2.174 K
Daily Change
-0.44%
Month Change
0.36%
6 Months Change
6.78%
Year Change
3.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev