ING: ING Group, N.V
25.31 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INGの今日の為替レートは、-0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.03の安値と25.36の高値で取引されました。
ING Group, N.Vダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ING News
1日のレンジ
25.03 25.36
1年のレンジ
15.08 25.81
- 以前の終値
- 25.33
- 始値
- 25.10
- 買値
- 25.31
- 買値
- 25.61
- 安値
- 25.03
- 高値
- 25.36
- 出来高
- 2.520 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.00%
- 1年の変化
- 41.40%
