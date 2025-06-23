QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ING
Tornare a Azioni

ING: ING Group, N.V

25.44 USD 0.13 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ING ha avuto una variazione del 0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.29 e ad un massimo di 25.49.

Segui le dinamiche di ING Group, N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ING News

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.29 25.49
Intervallo Annuale
15.08 25.81
Chiusura Precedente
25.31
Apertura
25.29
Bid
25.44
Ask
25.74
Minimo
25.29
Massimo
25.49
Volume
1.907 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.51%
Variazione Mensile
7.12%
Variazione Semestrale
29.66%
Variazione Annuale
42.12%
20 settembre, sabato