iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株価は本日88.26です。87.77 - 88.26内で取引され、前日の終値は87.32、取引量は21に達しました。IDGTのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの現在の価格は88.26です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は12.18%やUSDにも注目します。IDGTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株は現在88.26で購入可能です。注文は通常88.26または88.56付近で行われ、21や0.49%が市場の動きを示します。IDGTの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅64.60 - 88.60と現在の88.26を考慮します。注文は多くの場合88.26や88.56で行われる前に、2.06%や15.19%と比較されます。IDGTの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株の最高値は？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの過去1年の最高値は88.60でした。64.60 - 88.60内で株価は大きく変動し、87.32と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。