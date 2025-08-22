クォートセクション
IDGT: iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

88.26 USD 0.94 (1.08%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IDGTの今日の為替レートは、1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.77の安値と88.26の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

IDGT株の現在の価格は？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株価は本日88.26です。87.77 - 88.26内で取引され、前日の終値は87.32、取引量は21に達しました。IDGTのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの現在の価格は88.26です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は12.18%やUSDにも注目します。IDGTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IDGT株を買う方法は？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株は現在88.26で購入可能です。注文は通常88.26または88.56付近で行われ、21や0.49%が市場の動きを示します。IDGTの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

IDGT株に投資する方法は？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅64.60 - 88.60と現在の88.26を考慮します。注文は多くの場合88.26や88.56で行われる前に、2.06%や15.19%と比較されます。IDGTの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株の最高値は？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの過去1年の最高値は88.60でした。64.60 - 88.60内で株価は大きく変動し、87.32と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株の最低値は？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF(IDGT)の年間最安値は64.60でした。現在の88.26や64.60 - 88.60と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。IDGTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IDGTの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、87.32、12.18%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
87.77 88.26
1年のレンジ
64.60 88.60
以前の終値
87.32
始値
87.83
買値
88.26
買値
88.56
安値
87.77
高値
88.26
出来高
21
1日の変化
1.08%
1ヶ月の変化
2.06%
6ヶ月の変化
15.19%
1年の変化
12.18%
23 10月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数
実際
4.06 M
期待
4.00 M
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数前月比
実際
1.5%
期待
-0.2%
14:25
USD
FRB Barr監督副議長の発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
5年TIPS入札
実際
1.182%
期待
1.650%