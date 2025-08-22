- 概要
IDGT: iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
IDGTの今日の為替レートは、1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.77の安値と88.26の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IDGT News
よくあるご質問
IDGT株の現在の価格は？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株価は本日88.26です。87.77 - 88.26内で取引され、前日の終値は87.32、取引量は21に達しました。IDGTのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの現在の価格は88.26です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は12.18%やUSDにも注目します。IDGTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
IDGT株を買う方法は？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株は現在88.26で購入可能です。注文は通常88.26または88.56付近で行われ、21や0.49%が市場の動きを示します。IDGTの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
IDGT株に投資する方法は？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅64.60 - 88.60と現在の88.26を考慮します。注文は多くの場合88.26や88.56で行われる前に、2.06%や15.19%と比較されます。IDGTの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株の最高値は？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの過去1年の最高値は88.60でした。64.60 - 88.60内で株価は大きく変動し、87.32と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFの株の最低値は？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF(IDGT)の年間最安値は64.60でした。現在の88.26や64.60 - 88.60と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。IDGTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
IDGTの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、87.32、12.18%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 87.32
- 始値
- 87.83
- 買値
- 88.26
- 買値
- 88.56
- 安値
- 87.77
- 高値
- 88.26
- 出来高
- 21
- 1日の変化
- 1.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.19%
- 1年の変化
- 12.18%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 4.06 M
- 期待
- 前
- 4.00 M
- 実際
- 1.5%
- 期待
- 前
- -0.2%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 1.182%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.650%