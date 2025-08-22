- Overview
IDGT: iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
IDGT exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.83 and at a high of 87.83.
Follow iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IDGT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDGT stock price today?
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 87.83 today. It trades within 87.83 - 87.83, yesterday's close was 87.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of IDGT shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 87.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.63% and USD. View the chart live to track IDGT movements.
How to buy IDGT stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 87.83. Orders are usually placed near 87.83 or 88.13, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IDGT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDGT stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.60 - 88.60 and current price 87.83. Many compare 1.56% and 14.63% before placing orders at 87.83 or 88.13. Explore the IDGT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the past year was 88.60. Within 64.60 - 88.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 87.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) over the year was 64.60. Comparing it with the current 87.83 and 64.60 - 88.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDGT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDGT stock split?
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 87.32, and 11.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 87.32
- Open
- 87.83
- Bid
- 87.83
- Ask
- 88.13
- Low
- 87.83
- High
- 87.83
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 1.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.63%
- Year Change
- 11.63%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.06 M
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.00 M
- Act
- 1.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- -0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.650%