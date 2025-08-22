QuotesSections
IDGT: iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

87.83 USD 0.51 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IDGT exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.83 and at a high of 87.83.

Follow iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
87.83 87.83
Year Range
64.60 88.60
Previous Close
87.32
Open
87.83
Bid
87.83
Ask
88.13
Low
87.83
High
87.83
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.58%
Month Change
1.56%
6 Months Change
14.63%
Year Change
11.63%
