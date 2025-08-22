iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票今天的定价为87.83。它在87.83 - 87.83范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为87.32，交易量达到1。IDGT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF的最高价格是88.60。在64.60 - 88.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF的绩效。