IDGT: iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
今日IDGT汇率已更改0.58%。当日，交易品种以低点87.83和高点87.83进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IDGT新闻
常见问题解答
IDGT股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票今天的定价为87.83。它在87.83 - 87.83范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为87.32，交易量达到1。IDGT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF目前的价值为87.83。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注11.63%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IDGT走势。
如何购买IDGT股票？
您可以以87.83的当前价格购买iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票。订单通常设置在87.83或88.13附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注IDGT的实时图表更新。
如何投资IDGT股票？
投资iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF需要考虑年度范围64.60 - 88.60和当前价格87.83。许多人在以87.83或88.13下订单之前，会比较1.56%和。实时查看IDGT价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF的最高价格是88.60。在64.60 - 88.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF的绩效。
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF（IDGT）的最低价格为64.60。将其与当前的87.83和64.60 - 88.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IDGT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IDGT股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、87.32和11.63%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 87.32
- 开盘价
- 87.83
- 卖价
- 87.83
- 买价
- 88.13
- 最低价
- 87.83
- 最高价
- 87.83
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 0.58%
- 月变化
- 1.56%
- 6个月变化
- 14.63%
- 年变化
- 11.63%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 4.06 M
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.00 M
- 实际值
- 1.5%
- 预测值
- 前值
- -0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.650%