报价部分
货币 / IDGT
回到股票

IDGT: iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

87.83 USD 0.51 (0.58%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IDGT汇率已更改0.58%。当日，交易品种以低点87.83和高点87.83进行交易。

关注iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDGT新闻

常见问题解答

IDGT股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票今天的定价为87.83。它在87.83 - 87.83范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为87.32，交易量达到1。IDGT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF目前的价值为87.83。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注11.63%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IDGT走势。

如何购买IDGT股票？

您可以以87.83的当前价格购买iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票。订单通常设置在87.83或88.13附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注IDGT的实时图表更新。

如何投资IDGT股票？

投资iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF需要考虑年度范围64.60 - 88.60和当前价格87.83。许多人在以87.83或88.13下订单之前，会比较1.56%和。实时查看IDGT价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF的最高价格是88.60。在64.60 - 88.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF的绩效。

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF（IDGT）的最低价格为64.60。将其与当前的87.83和64.60 - 88.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IDGT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IDGT股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、87.32和11.63%中可见。

日范围
87.83 87.83
年范围
64.60 88.60
前一天收盘价
87.32
开盘价
87.83
卖价
87.83
买价
88.13
最低价
87.83
最高价
87.83
交易量
1
日变化
0.58%
月变化
1.56%
6个月变化
14.63%
年变化
11.63%
23 十月, 星期四
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
14:00
USD
成品房销售额
实际值
4.06 M
预测值
前值
4.00 M
14:00
USD
成品房销售额月率 m/m
实际值
1.5%
预测值
前值
-0.2%
14:25
USD
美联储监管副主席Barr讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
5年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
1.650%