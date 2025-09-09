クォートセクション
IBKR: Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A

64.92 USD 2.58 (4.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IBKRの今日の為替レートは、4.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり62.61の安値と65.54の高値で取引されました。

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
62.61 65.54
1年のレンジ
49.30 236.51
以前の終値
62.34
始値
62.77
買値
64.92
買値
65.22
安値
62.61
高値
65.54
出来高
15.701 K
1日の変化
4.14%
1ヶ月の変化
5.91%
6ヶ月の変化
-60.79%
1年の変化
-53.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K