IBKR: Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A
64.92 USD 2.58 (4.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IBKRの今日の為替レートは、4.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり62.61の安値と65.54の高値で取引されました。
Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
62.61 65.54
1年のレンジ
49.30 236.51
- 以前の終値
- 62.34
- 始値
- 62.77
- 買値
- 64.92
- 買値
- 65.22
- 安値
- 62.61
- 高値
- 65.54
- 出来高
- 15.701 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -60.79%
- 1年の変化
- -53.23%
