IBKR: Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A
65.03 USD 0.11 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IBKR ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.15 e ad un massimo di 65.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.15 65.47
Intervallo Annuale
49.30 236.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.92
- Apertura
- 65.44
- Bid
- 65.03
- Ask
- 65.33
- Minimo
- 64.15
- Massimo
- 65.47
- Volume
- 11.547 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -60.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -53.15%
20 settembre, sabato