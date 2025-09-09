QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IBKR
IBKR: Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A

65.03 USD 0.11 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IBKR ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.15 e ad un massimo di 65.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.15 65.47
Intervallo Annuale
49.30 236.51
Chiusura Precedente
64.92
Apertura
65.44
Bid
65.03
Ask
65.33
Minimo
64.15
Massimo
65.47
Volume
11.547 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.17%
Variazione Mensile
6.08%
Variazione Semestrale
-60.72%
Variazione Annuale
-53.15%
20 settembre, sabato