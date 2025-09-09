Moedas / IBKR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IBKR: Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A
63.41 USD 1.07 (1.72%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IBKR para hoje mudou para 1.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.61 e o mais alto foi 63.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBKR Notícias
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- These 3 Stock-Split Stocks Are Absolutely Crushing the Benchmark S&P 500 This Year
- Schwab's Client Assets Up 15.3% Y/Y in August 2025: What's Driving It?
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- HOOD Platform Assets Cross $300B Mark: A Catalyst for Top-Line Growth?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CommScope, Micron, Oracle in Focus
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- What it was like at Robinhood’s Hood Summit: DJs, go-karts and invite-only parties for active traders
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Coinbase Trading Above 200-Day SMA: Is it Time to Add the Stock?
- Should You Buy IBKR Stock Despite Its Premium Valuation?
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hasbro, Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, Celsius and Medpace
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- 5 Non-Tech Nasdaq Stocks to Buy That Helped the Index Surge in 2025
- Interactive Brokers: Advanced Tools, Limited Catalysts (NASDAQ:IBKR)
- HOOD Unveils Copy Trading Platform Robinhood Social at Annual Summit
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, NVIDIA, Cipher Mining and Riot Platforms
- Buy 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks as Markets Peak Despite Job Woes
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – 9/9/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Buy These 5 Crypto-Centric Stocks as September Rate Cut Hopes Rise
- Is Aegon (AEG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- Regulators Consider 24/7 Trading. Here's What Investors Need to Know
IBKR on the Community Forum
Faixa diária
62.61 63.65
Faixa anual
49.30 236.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.34
- Open
- 62.77
- Bid
- 63.41
- Ask
- 63.71
- Low
- 62.61
- High
- 63.65
- Volume
- 858
- Mudança diária
- 1.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -61.70%
- Mudança anual
- -54.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh