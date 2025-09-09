Währungen / IBKR
IBKR: Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A
64.92 USD 2.58 (4.14%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IBKR hat sich für heute um 4.14% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 62.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 65.54 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBKR on the Community Forum
Tagesspanne
62.61 65.54
Jahresspanne
49.30 236.51
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 62.34
- Eröffnung
- 62.77
- Bid
- 64.92
- Ask
- 65.22
- Tief
- 62.61
- Hoch
- 65.54
- Volumen
- 15.701 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.14%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.91%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -60.79%
- Jahresänderung
- -53.23%
