HRI: Herc Holdings Inc

128.15 USD 0.47 (0.37%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HRIの今日の為替レートは、0.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり127.00の安値と131.59の高値で取引されました。

Herc Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
127.00 131.59
1年のレンジ
96.18 246.88
以前の終値
127.68
始値
131.07
買値
128.15
買値
128.45
安値
127.00
高値
131.59
出来高
1.295 K
1日の変化
0.37%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.05%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.84%
1年の変化
-19.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K