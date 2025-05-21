货币 / HRI
HRI: Herc Holdings Inc
132.25 USD 0.11 (0.08%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HRI汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点131.18和高点132.99进行交易。
关注Herc Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HRI新闻
- Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Herc Holdings: Pain After Winning The H&E Equipment Bidding Race (NYSE:HRI)
- 赫兹控股在摩根士丹利会议上：战略增长与挑战
- Herc Holdings at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Herc Holdings amends receivables financing agreement, extends maturity to 2026
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Herc Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share
- UnitedHealth, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Herc Holdings (HRI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Herc Holdings revenue tops estimates as H&E acquisition boosts Q2 results
- Herc Revenue Jumps 18% in Fiscal Q2
- Herc Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Revenue grows 18% amid H&E acquisition integration
- Earnings Preview: AerCap (AER) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: United Rentals and Herc
- Earnings Preview: Herc Holdings (HRI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Best Stocks to Buy on the Dip: URI Stands Out Before Earnings
- Margin Pressures And The Path Forward For Herc Holdings Stock (NYSE:HRI)
- H&E Equipment Services receives ’BB’ rating upgrade at S&P
- h&e equipment services becomes wholly owned by herc holdings
- Herc Holdings completes H&E Equipment acquisition
- Goldman Sachs: Machinery supply is improving for the first time in three years
- United Rentals: Compounded Growth And An Intangible Moat (NYSE:URI)
- H&E Equipment soars 71% following InvestingPro’s October Fair Value alert
日范围
131.18 132.99
年范围
96.18 246.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 132.14
- 开盘价
- 132.95
- 卖价
- 132.25
- 买价
- 132.55
- 最低价
- 131.18
- 最高价
- 132.99
- 交易量
- 226
- 日变化
- 0.08%
- 月变化
- 3.14%
- 6个月变化
- 0.27%
- 年变化
- -16.77%
