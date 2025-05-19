Currencies / HRI
HRI: Herc Holdings Inc
130.64 USD 1.42 (1.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HRI exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 126.07 and at a high of 130.68.
Follow Herc Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
126.07 130.68
Year Range
96.18 246.88
- Previous Close
- 129.22
- Open
- 129.10
- Bid
- 130.64
- Ask
- 130.94
- Low
- 126.07
- High
- 130.68
- Volume
- 516
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 1.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.95%
- Year Change
- -17.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%