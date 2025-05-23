CotizacionesSecciones
HRI: Herc Holdings Inc

127.68 USD 4.46 (3.38%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HRI de hoy ha cambiado un -3.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 126.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 136.13.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Herc Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
126.85 136.13
Rango anual
96.18 246.88
Cierres anteriores
132.14
Open
132.95
Bid
127.68
Ask
127.98
Low
126.85
High
136.13
Volumen
1.087 K
Cambio diario
-3.38%
Cambio mensual
-0.42%
Cambio a 6 meses
-3.19%
Cambio anual
-19.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B