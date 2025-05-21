Devises / HRI
HRI: Herc Holdings Inc
119.08 USD 9.07 (7.08%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HRI a changé de -7.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 118.91 et à un maximum de 127.50.
Suivez la dynamique Herc Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
HRI Nouvelles
Range quotidien
118.91 127.50
Range Annuel
96.18 246.88
- Clôture Précédente
- 128.15
- Ouverture
- 127.50
- Bid
- 119.08
- Ask
- 119.38
- Plus Bas
- 118.91
- Plus Haut
- 127.50
- Volume
- 1.781 K
- Changement quotidien
- -7.08%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.13%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.71%
- Changement Annuel
- -25.06%
