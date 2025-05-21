CotationsSections
Devises / HRI
Retour à Actions

HRI: Herc Holdings Inc

119.08 USD 9.07 (7.08%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HRI a changé de -7.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 118.91 et à un maximum de 127.50.

Suivez la dynamique Herc Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HRI Nouvelles

Range quotidien
118.91 127.50
Range Annuel
96.18 246.88
Clôture Précédente
128.15
Ouverture
127.50
Bid
119.08
Ask
119.38
Plus Bas
118.91
Plus Haut
127.50
Volume
1.781 K
Changement quotidien
-7.08%
Changement Mensuel
-7.13%
Changement à 6 Mois
-9.71%
Changement Annuel
-25.06%
20 septembre, samedi