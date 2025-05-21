QuotazioniSezioni
HRI: Herc Holdings Inc

119.08 USD 9.07 (7.08%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HRI ha avuto una variazione del -7.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 118.91 e ad un massimo di 127.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Herc Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
118.91 127.50
Intervallo Annuale
96.18 246.88
Chiusura Precedente
128.15
Apertura
127.50
Bid
119.08
Ask
119.38
Minimo
118.91
Massimo
127.50
Volume
1.781 K
Variazione giornaliera
-7.08%
Variazione Mensile
-7.13%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.71%
Variazione Annuale
-25.06%
