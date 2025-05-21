Valute / HRI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HRI: Herc Holdings Inc
119.08 USD 9.07 (7.08%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HRI ha avuto una variazione del -7.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 118.91 e ad un massimo di 127.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Herc Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HRI News
- Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Herc Holdings: Pain After Winning The H&E Equipment Bidding Race (NYSE:HRI)
- Herc Holdings alla Conferenza Morgan Stanley: Crescita Strategica e Sfide
- Herc Holdings at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Herc Holdings amends receivables financing agreement, extends maturity to 2026
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Herc Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share
- UnitedHealth, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Herc Holdings (HRI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Herc Holdings revenue tops estimates as H&E acquisition boosts Q2 results
- Herc Revenue Jumps 18% in Fiscal Q2
- Herc Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Revenue grows 18% amid H&E acquisition integration
- Earnings Preview: AerCap (AER) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: United Rentals and Herc
- Earnings Preview: Herc Holdings (HRI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Best Stocks to Buy on the Dip: URI Stands Out Before Earnings
- Margin Pressures And The Path Forward For Herc Holdings Stock (NYSE:HRI)
- H&E Equipment Services receives ’BB’ rating upgrade at S&P
- h&e equipment services becomes wholly owned by herc holdings
- Herc Holdings completes H&E Equipment acquisition
- Goldman Sachs: Machinery supply is improving for the first time in three years
- United Rentals: Compounded Growth And An Intangible Moat (NYSE:URI)
- H&E Equipment soars 71% following InvestingPro’s October Fair Value alert
Intervallo Giornaliero
118.91 127.50
Intervallo Annuale
96.18 246.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 128.15
- Apertura
- 127.50
- Bid
- 119.08
- Ask
- 119.38
- Minimo
- 118.91
- Massimo
- 127.50
- Volume
- 1.781 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.06%
20 settembre, sabato