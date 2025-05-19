통화 / HRI
HRI: Herc Holdings Inc
119.08 USD 9.07 (7.08%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HRI 환율이 오늘 -7.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 118.91이고 고가는 127.50이었습니다.
Herc Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
HRI News
일일 변동 비율
118.91 127.50
년간 변동
96.18 246.88
- 이전 종가
- 128.15
- 시가
- 127.50
- Bid
- 119.08
- Ask
- 119.38
- 저가
- 118.91
- 고가
- 127.50
- 볼륨
- 1.781 K
- 일일 변동
- -7.08%
- 월 변동
- -7.13%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.71%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.06%
