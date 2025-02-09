クォートセクション
HQH: abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest

18.91 USD 0.13 (0.69%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HQHの今日の為替レートは、0.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.82の安値と19.17の高値で取引されました。

abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

HQH株の現在の価格は？

abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestの株価は本日18.91です。18.82 - 19.17内で取引され、前日の終値は18.78、取引量は525に達しました。HQHのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestの株は配当を出しますか？

abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestの現在の価格は18.91です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は4.24%やUSDにも注目します。HQHの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

HQH株を買う方法は？

abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestの株は現在18.91で購入可能です。注文は通常18.91または19.21付近で行われ、525や0.48%が市場の動きを示します。HQHの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

HQH株に投資する方法は？

abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestへの投資では、年間の値幅13.77 - 19.17と現在の18.91を考慮します。注文は多くの場合18.91や19.21で行われる前に、2.55%や16.58%と比較されます。HQHの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Abrdn Healthcare Investorsの株の最高値は？

Abrdn Healthcare Investorsの過去1年の最高値は19.17でした。13.77 - 19.17内で株価は大きく変動し、18.78と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Abrdn Healthcare Investorsの株の最低値は？

Abrdn Healthcare Investors(HQH)の年間最安値は13.77でした。現在の18.91や13.77 - 19.17と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。HQHの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

HQHの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

abrdn Healthcare Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、18.78、4.24%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
18.82 19.17
1年のレンジ
13.77 19.17
以前の終値
18.78
始値
18.82
買値
18.91
買値
19.21
安値
18.82
高値
19.17
出来高
525
1日の変化
0.69%
1ヶ月の変化
2.55%
6ヶ月の変化
16.58%
1年の変化
4.24%
09 10月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
FRB Powell議長発言
実際
期待
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
12:35
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
12:45
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
16:00
USD
WASDE報告書
実際
期待
16:45
USD
FRB Barr監督副議長の発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
30年債入札
実際
4.734%
期待
4.651%
19:45
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待