通貨 / GLNG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GLNG: Golar LNG Limited
40.02 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GLNGの今日の為替レートは、0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.72の安値と40.50の高値で取引されました。
Golar LNG Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLNG News
- Golar LNG: 20-Year Optionality, Skewed Risk/Reward (NASDAQ:GLNG)
- B.Riley downgrades Golar LNG stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- Golar LNG stock hits 52-week high at 44.38 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Golar LNG Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, revenue beats
- Here's Why Investors Should Give Golar LNG Stock a Miss Now
- Golar LNG Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues
- Golar earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Golar LNG (GLNG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Exxon Mobil (XOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Golar LNG appoints energy veteran Stephen Schaefer to board
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Japan Leads Charge As UPI Nears Resistance
- Golar LNG: A Lot Of Growth Drivers To Fuel Profitability And Justify Upside (NASDAQ:GLNG)
- From Nebius Group To EOS: A Strong Year And What’s Next For Our Family Office (NBIS)
- Golar LNG Limited Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030 and repurchase of 2.5 million common shares
- After-hours movers: Micron Technology, Steelcase and more
- Golar LNG to offer $500 million in convertible notes due 2030
- LNG Shipping Stocks: UPI Goes Sideways, Sector Changes
- Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project reaches commercial operations
- Golar LNG Stock: Long-Term Contracts And Industry Tailwinds (NASDAQ:GLNG)
- Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Golar earnings beat by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
1日のレンジ
39.72 40.50
1年のレンジ
29.57 45.98
- 以前の終値
- 39.93
- 始値
- 40.11
- 買値
- 40.02
- 買値
- 40.32
- 安値
- 39.72
- 高値
- 40.50
- 出来高
- 3.034 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.69%
- 1年の変化
- 9.49%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K