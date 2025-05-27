Currencies / GLNG
GLNG: Golar LNG Limited
39.89 USD 0.18 (0.45%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLNG exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.60 and at a high of 40.06.
Follow Golar LNG Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GLNG News
Daily Range
39.60 40.06
Year Range
29.57 45.98
- Previous Close
- 40.07
- Open
- 40.04
- Bid
- 39.89
- Ask
- 40.19
- Low
- 39.60
- High
- 40.06
- Volume
- 1.192 K
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- -7.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.34%
- Year Change
- 9.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%