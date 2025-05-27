QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GLNG
Tornare a Azioni

GLNG: Golar LNG Limited

39.16 USD 0.86 (2.15%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GLNG ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.13 e ad un massimo di 40.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Golar LNG Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GLNG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.13 40.13
Intervallo Annuale
29.57 45.98
Chiusura Precedente
40.02
Apertura
40.03
Bid
39.16
Ask
39.46
Minimo
39.13
Massimo
40.13
Volume
3.050 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.15%
Variazione Mensile
-9.20%
Variazione Semestrale
4.40%
Variazione Annuale
7.14%
20 settembre, sabato