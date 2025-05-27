Valute / GLNG
GLNG: Golar LNG Limited
39.16 USD 0.86 (2.15%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLNG ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.13 e ad un massimo di 40.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Golar LNG Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GLNG News
- Golar LNG: 20-Year Optionality, Skewed Risk/Reward (NASDAQ:GLNG)
- B.Riley downgrades Golar LNG stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- Golar LNG stock hits 52-week high at 44.38 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Golar LNG Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, revenue beats
- Here's Why Investors Should Give Golar LNG Stock a Miss Now
- Golar LNG Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues
- Golar earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Golar LNG (GLNG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Golar LNG appoints energy veteran Stephen Schaefer to board
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Japan Leads Charge As UPI Nears Resistance
- Golar LNG: A Lot Of Growth Drivers To Fuel Profitability And Justify Upside (NASDAQ:GLNG)
- Golar LNG Limited Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030 and repurchase of 2.5 million common shares
- Golar LNG to offer $500 million in convertible notes due 2030
- LNG Shipping Stocks: UPI Goes Sideways, Sector Changes
- Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project reaches commercial operations
- Golar LNG Stock: Long-Term Contracts And Industry Tailwinds (NASDAQ:GLNG)
- Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Golar earnings beat by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.13 40.13
Intervallo Annuale
29.57 45.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.02
- Apertura
- 40.03
- Bid
- 39.16
- Ask
- 39.46
- Minimo
- 39.13
- Massimo
- 40.13
- Volume
- 3.050 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.14%
20 settembre, sabato