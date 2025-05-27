CotizacionesSecciones
GLNG
GLNG: Golar LNG Limited

39.93 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GLNG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 40.66.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Golar LNG Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
39.72 40.66
Rango anual
29.57 45.98
Cierres anteriores
39.84
Open
39.90
Bid
39.93
Ask
40.23
Low
39.72
High
40.66
Volumen
2.154 K
Cambio diario
0.23%
Cambio mensual
-7.42%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.45%
Cambio anual
9.25%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B