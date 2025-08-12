通貨 / GEF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GEF: Greif Inc Class A
60.45 USD 0.42 (0.70%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GEFの今日の為替レートは、0.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.57の安値と60.84の高値で取引されました。
Greif Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEF News
- トゥルイスト証券、パッケージング・コープ・オブ・アメリカの目標株価を262ドルに引き上げ
- Truist Securities raises Packaging Corp. of America stock price target to $262
- Greif: Good Greif, Firepower For M&A (NYSE:GEF)
- Truist Securities lowers Greif stock price target to $71 on mixed results
- GEF Boosts Debt-Reduction Efforts With Sale of Containerboard Business
- Greif completes sale of containerboard business to Packaging Corp
- Greif Posts 12% EPS Gain in Fiscal Q3
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Greif, Inc. (GEF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Greif, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GEF)
- Earnings call transcript: Greif Bros Q3 2025 beats forecasts, stock rises
- Greif Bros earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Greif Q3 2025 slides reveal major divestments, improved margins, and raised guidance
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Greif declares quarterly cash dividends for common stockholders
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Nvidia, Dollar Stores And Canada's Big 5 Banks
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Greif stock price target to $76 on portfolio shifts
- Packaging Corporation of America prices $500 million senior notes due 2035
- Amcor (AMCR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- All You Need to Know About Greif (GEF) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Are Investors Undervaluing Greif (GEF) Right Now?
- Stratasys (SSYS) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- SoundThinking (SSTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
1日のレンジ
59.57 60.84
1年のレンジ
48.23 73.16
- 以前の終値
- 60.03
- 始値
- 60.09
- 買値
- 60.45
- 買値
- 60.75
- 安値
- 59.57
- 高値
- 60.84
- 出来高
- 324
- 1日の変化
- 0.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.59%
- 1年の変化
- -3.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K