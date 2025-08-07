货币 / GEF
GEF: Greif Inc Class A
59.61 USD 0.84 (1.39%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GEF汇率已更改-1.39%。当日，交易品种以低点59.33和高点60.43进行交易。
关注Greif Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GEF新闻
日范围
59.33 60.43
年范围
48.23 73.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 60.45
- 开盘价
- 60.09
- 卖价
- 59.61
- 买价
- 59.91
- 最低价
- 59.33
- 最高价
- 60.43
- 交易量
- 295
- 日变化
- -1.39%
- 月变化
- -7.25%
- 6个月变化
- 8.07%
- 年变化
- -4.79%
21 九月, 星期日