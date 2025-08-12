FiyatlarBölümler
GEF
GEF: Greif Inc Class A

59.61 USD 0.84 (1.39%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GEF fiyatı bugün -1.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 59.33 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 60.43 aralığında işlem gördü.

Greif Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
59.33 60.43
Yıllık aralık
48.23 73.16
Önceki kapanış
60.45
Açılış
60.09
Satış
59.61
Alış
59.91
Düşük
59.33
Yüksek
60.43
Hacim
295
Günlük değişim
-1.39%
Aylık değişim
-7.25%
6 aylık değişim
8.07%
Yıllık değişim
-4.79%
