Dövizler / GEF
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
GEF: Greif Inc Class A
59.61 USD 0.84 (1.39%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GEF fiyatı bugün -1.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 59.33 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 60.43 aralığında işlem gördü.
Greif Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEF haberleri
- Truist Securities, Packaging Corp. of America’nın hisse fiyat hedefini 262 dolara yükseltti
- Truist Securities raises Packaging Corp. of America stock price target to $262
- Greif: Good Greif, Firepower For M&A (NYSE:GEF)
- Truist Securities lowers Greif stock price target to $71 on mixed results
- GEF Boosts Debt-Reduction Efforts With Sale of Containerboard Business
- Greif completes sale of containerboard business to Packaging Corp
- Greif Posts 12% EPS Gain in Fiscal Q3
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Greif, Inc. (GEF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Greif, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GEF)
- Earnings call transcript: Greif Bros Q3 2025 beats forecasts, stock rises
- Greif Bros earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Greif Q3 2025 slides reveal major divestments, improved margins, and raised guidance
- Nvidia, Agilent, Snowflake, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Greif declares quarterly cash dividends for common stockholders
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Nvidia, Dollar Stores And Canada's Big 5 Banks
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Greif stock price target to $76 on portfolio shifts
- Packaging Corporation of America prices $500 million senior notes due 2035
- Amcor (AMCR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- All You Need to Know About Greif (GEF) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Are Investors Undervaluing Greif (GEF) Right Now?
- Stratasys (SSYS) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- SoundThinking (SSTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Günlük aralık
59.33 60.43
Yıllık aralık
48.23 73.16
- Önceki kapanış
- 60.45
- Açılış
- 60.09
- Satış
- 59.61
- Alış
- 59.91
- Düşük
- 59.33
- Yüksek
- 60.43
- Hacim
- 295
- Günlük değişim
- -1.39%
- Aylık değişim
- -7.25%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.07%
- Yıllık değişim
- -4.79%
21 Eylül, Pazar