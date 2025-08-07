Currencies / GEF
GEF: Greif Inc Class A
59.61 USD 0.84 (1.39%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GEF exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.33 and at a high of 60.43.
Follow Greif Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GEF News
Daily Range
59.33 60.43
Year Range
48.23 73.16
- Previous Close
- 60.45
- Open
- 60.09
- Bid
- 59.61
- Ask
- 59.91
- Low
- 59.33
- High
- 60.43
- Volume
- 295
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- -7.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.07%
- Year Change
- -4.79%
