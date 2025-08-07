QuotesSections
GEF: Greif Inc Class A

59.61 USD 0.84 (1.39%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GEF exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.33 and at a high of 60.43.

Follow Greif Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
59.33 60.43
Year Range
48.23 73.16
Previous Close
60.45
Open
60.09
Bid
59.61
Ask
59.91
Low
59.33
High
60.43
Volume
295
Daily Change
-1.39%
Month Change
-7.25%
6 Months Change
8.07%
Year Change
-4.79%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K