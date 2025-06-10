クォートセクション
通貨 / GDMN
GDMN: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str

80.27 USD 4.82 (5.66%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GDMNの今日の為替レートは、-5.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.06の安値と85.45の高値で取引されました。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

GDMN株の現在の価格は？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strの株価は本日80.27です。79.06 - 85.45内で取引され、前日の終値は85.09、取引量は358に達しました。GDMNのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strの株は配当を出しますか？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strの現在の価格は80.27です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は130.99%やUSDにも注目します。GDMNの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

GDMN株を買う方法は？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strの株は現在80.27で購入可能です。注文は通常80.27または80.57付近で行われ、358や-5.80%が市場の動きを示します。GDMNの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

GDMN株に投資する方法は？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strへの投資では、年間の値幅28.03 - 85.49と現在の80.27を考慮します。注文は多くの場合80.27や80.57で行われる前に、-0.15%や75.61%と比較されます。GDMNの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fundの株の最高値は？

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fundの過去1年の最高値は85.49でした。28.03 - 85.49内で株価は大きく変動し、85.09と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fundの株の最低値は？

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund(GDMN)の年間最安値は28.03でした。現在の80.27や28.03 - 85.49と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。GDMNの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

GDMNの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、85.09、130.99%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
79.06 85.45
1年のレンジ
28.03 85.49
以前の終値
85.09
始値
85.21
買値
80.27
買値
80.57
安値
79.06
高値
85.45
出来高
358
1日の変化
-5.66%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.15%
6ヶ月の変化
75.61%
1年の変化
130.99%
