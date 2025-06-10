- 概要
GDMN: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str
GDMNの今日の為替レートは、-5.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.06の安値と85.45の高値で取引されました。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDMN News
よくあるご質問
GDMN株の現在の価格は？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strの株価は本日80.27です。79.06 - 85.45内で取引され、前日の終値は85.09、取引量は358に達しました。GDMNのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strの株は配当を出しますか？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strの現在の価格は80.27です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は130.99%やUSDにも注目します。GDMNの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
GDMN株を買う方法は？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strの株は現在80.27で購入可能です。注文は通常80.27または80.57付近で行われ、358や-5.80%が市場の動きを示します。GDMNの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
GDMN株に投資する方法は？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strへの投資では、年間の値幅28.03 - 85.49と現在の80.27を考慮します。注文は多くの場合80.27や80.57で行われる前に、-0.15%や75.61%と比較されます。GDMNの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fundの株の最高値は？
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fundの過去1年の最高値は85.49でした。28.03 - 85.49内で株価は大きく変動し、85.09と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fundの株の最低値は？
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund(GDMN)の年間最安値は28.03でした。現在の80.27や28.03 - 85.49と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。GDMNの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
GDMNの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、85.09、130.99%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 85.09
- 始値
- 85.21
- 買値
- 80.27
- 買値
- 80.57
- 安値
- 79.06
- 高値
- 85.45
- 出来高
- 358
- 1日の変化
- -5.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 75.61%
- 1年の変化
- 130.99%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 4.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 4.651%