GDMN: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str
GDMN exchange rate has changed by 3.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.93 and at a high of 85.49.
Follow WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GDMN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDMN stock price today?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str stock is priced at 85.09 today. It trades within 83.93 - 85.49, yesterday's close was 82.60, and trading volume reached 278. The live price chart of GDMN shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str is currently valued at 85.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 144.86% and USD. View the chart live to track GDMN movements.
How to buy GDMN stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str shares at the current price of 85.09. Orders are usually placed near 85.09 or 85.39, while 278 and 0.01% show market activity. Follow GDMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDMN stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str involves considering the yearly range 28.03 - 85.49 and current price 85.09. Many compare 5.85% and 86.15% before placing orders at 85.09 or 85.39. Explore the GDMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund in the past year was 85.49. Within 28.03 - 85.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund (GDMN) over the year was 28.03. Comparing it with the current 85.09 and 28.03 - 85.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDMN stock split?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.60, and 144.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 82.60
- Open
- 85.08
- Bid
- 85.09
- Ask
- 85.39
- Low
- 83.93
- High
- 85.49
- Volume
- 278
- Daily Change
- 3.01%
- Month Change
- 5.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 86.15%
- Year Change
- 144.86%
- 4.651%