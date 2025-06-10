报价部分
货币 / GDMN
回到股票

GDMN: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str

82.96 USD 2.13 (2.50%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日GDMN汇率已更改-2.50%。当日，交易品种以低点82.60和高点85.45进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GDMN新闻

常见问题解答

GDMN股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str股票今天的定价为82.96。它在82.60 - 85.45范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为85.09，交易量达到60。GDMN的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str目前的价值为82.96。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注138.73%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GDMN走势。

如何购买GDMN股票？

您可以以82.96的当前价格购买WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str股票。订单通常设置在82.96或83.26附近，而60和-2.64%显示市场活动。立即关注GDMN的实时图表更新。

如何投资GDMN股票？

投资WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str需要考虑年度范围28.03 - 85.49和当前价格82.96。许多人在以82.96或83.26下订单之前，会比较3.20%和。实时查看GDMN价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund的最高价格是85.49。在28.03 - 85.49内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str的绩效。

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund（GDMN）的最低价格为28.03。将其与当前的82.96和28.03 - 85.49进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GDMN在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

GDMN股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、85.09和138.73%中可见。

日范围
82.60 85.45
年范围
28.03 85.49
前一天收盘价
85.09
开盘价
85.21
卖价
82.96
买价
83.26
最低价
82.60
最高价
85.45
交易量
60
日变化
-2.50%
月变化
3.20%
6个月变化
81.49%
年变化
138.73%
09 十月, 星期四
12:30
USD
美联储主席Powell讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
12:35
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
12:45
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
16:00
USD
WASDE报告
实际值
预测值
前值
16:45
USD
美联储监管副主席Barr讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
4.651%
19:45
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值