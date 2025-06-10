GDMN: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str
今日GDMN汇率已更改-2.50%。当日，交易品种以低点82.60和高点85.45进行交易。
关注WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDMN新闻
常见问题解答
GDMN股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str股票今天的定价为82.96。它在82.60 - 85.45范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为85.09，交易量达到60。GDMN的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str目前的价值为82.96。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注138.73%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GDMN走势。
如何购买GDMN股票？
您可以以82.96的当前价格购买WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str股票。订单通常设置在82.96或83.26附近，而60和-2.64%显示市场活动。立即关注GDMN的实时图表更新。
如何投资GDMN股票？
投资WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str需要考虑年度范围28.03 - 85.49和当前价格82.96。许多人在以82.96或83.26下订单之前，会比较3.20%和。实时查看GDMN价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund的最高价格是85.49。在28.03 - 85.49内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str的绩效。
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund（GDMN）的最低价格为28.03。将其与当前的82.96和28.03 - 85.49进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GDMN在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
GDMN股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Str历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、85.09和138.73%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 85.09
- 开盘价
- 85.21
- 卖价
- 82.96
- 买价
- 83.26
- 最低价
- 82.60
- 最高价
- 85.45
- 交易量
- 60
- 日变化
- -2.50%
- 月变化
- 3.20%
- 6个月变化
- 81.49%
- 年变化
- 138.73%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.651%